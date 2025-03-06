Kenmare’s founding chief sought to mount bid for listed miner after 2024 exit

The founding managing director of Kenmare Resources, Michael Carvill, sought to find financial backers to mount a takeover bid for the titanium minerals and zircon miner after exiting the company last August after almost four decades at the helm, according to sources.

Separately, Kenmare received an approach from a mining company in recent months interested in exploring a takeover of the Dublin-listed company, whose key asset is the Moma mine in Mozambique, according to other sources. They declined to identify the potential suitor.

It is not clear whether either party continues to have an interest in pursuing a transaction for the listed business that has a current market capitalisation of just under €300 million.

A spokesman for Kenmare and Mr Carvill, who has continued as a consultant with the company, declined to comment when contacted by The Irish Times.

Kenmare, now led by managing director Tom Hickey, had been the subject of an approach from Australia’s Iluka Resources a decade ago, but the Perth-based group ultimately walked away.

The market value of Kenmare, which accounts for approximately 7 per cent of global titanium feedstocks production, has fallen 16 per cent to just under €300 million since Mr Carvill stepped down in the middle of August. This has been driven by a decline in the price of titanium minerals like ilmenite, which is used in the manufacture of everything from paints and plastics to ceramics and textiles; high investment costs at the miner; and civil unrest in Mozambique.

The southeast African country has been wracked by civil unrest and demonstrations since a presidential election in October, in which the ruling Frelimo party’s candidate, Daniel Chapo, was declared winner amid claims from opposition parties that the process was marred by voting irregularities. Mr Chapo was inaugurated in January under heavy guard. The level of protests has declined in recent times, according to reports.

Global demand for titanium feedstocks reached a record high during the year, supported by strong demand from emerging markets such as South America and Asia, excluding China. However, supply grew more strongly, with increased exports of heavy mineral concentrate to China from Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Indonesia.

The price of zircon, which is widely used in the foundry industry, has also declined in the past six months.

Last year, Kenmare paid $48 million (€45.6 million) in dividends to shareholders – bringing total distributions since 2019, including stock buy-backs, to $280 million.

It invested over $140 million in capital programmes in 2024, primarily for the upgrade and transition of its largest mining plant to a different location at Moma.

The Moma mine, where production has been ongoing for the past 18 years, is estimated by Kenmare to have a lifespan from now of more than 100 years based on current production rates.

London-based JO Hambro, which owns just over 6 per cent of Kenmare, revealed last February that it had turned activist and had written to the board calling on it to assess its “strategic options”, adding that it favoured an outright sale of company as its stock languished at a depressed value.

Mr Carvill, who founded the business in 1986, told The Irish Times last March that “nobody’s banging at [Kenmare’s] door” and that the board did “not have the same view as the shareholder with regard to the best strategy for Kenmare”.

Kenmare was forced after Iluka pulled its bid interest to raise $275 million in 2016 in rescue fundraising, mainly to pay down debt.

That fundraising diluted the equity stakes of existing investors by almost 90 per cent and brought in the investment arm of the sultanate of Oman as the company’s new main investor.

Oman has been the biggest seller into share buy-backs by Kenmare over the past six years, resulting in its stake declining to 17 per cent from 29 per cent. Mr Carvill had a stake of about 0.6 per cent when he stepped down.