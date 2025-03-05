New Enterprise Ireland strategy aims to support 275,000 jobs by 2029

Enterprise Ireland has published a new strategy aimed at growing the number of jobs in companies it supports to 275,000 by 2029.

That will see more than 40,000 new jobs added to client companies, which stood at a new record of 234,454 last year.

The plan will also see exports grow to €50 billion over the same time period.

The five-year strategy, Delivering for Ireland, Leading Globally, will focus on adding 1,700 new Irish-owned exporters, helping them to become more productive, sustainable and innovative, and support a further 1,000 new start-ups.

It also aims to have 150 large Irish exporting companies of more than 250 employees supported by Enterprise Ireland by 2029.

“With companies supported by Enterprise Ireland now employing 234,454 people and over €34 billion in exports, this gives Enterprise Ireland a strong platform to launch our strategy, with ambitious targets for the Irish enterprise base which aims to support more Irish companies to achieve greater scale through international growth," said Kevin Sherry, interim chief executive of Enterprise Ireland.

“It is our long-term ambition that exporting Irish companies will become the primary driver of the Irish economy.”

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke welcomed the plan.

“I am confident that the initiatives and actions outlined in this strategy will support this ambition and position Ireland ahead of emerging economic trends,“ he said. ”Irish exporters are a critical component of the Irish economy, and the Government is committed to supporting this sector to scale to further heights in the years ahead."