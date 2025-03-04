Paddy Power owner sees profits surge amid US growth

Betting giant Flutter Entertainment posted a $162 million (€152 million) profit for 2024 amid a jump in revenue as its US continued to grow rapidly.

The Dublin-based firm, which counts Paddy Power and Betfair among its brands as well as FanDuel in the US, said revenue increased 19 per cent for the year, to $14 billion.

Average monthly players, a key metric for the betting industry, rose 13 per cent to 13.9 million.

“FanDuel remains America’s number one sportsbook with its leading product maintaining a clear structural revenue margin advantage over competitors,” chief executive Peter Jackson said in a statement. “ Outside of the US, our commitment to first-to-market product innovation led to market share gains in key markets including the UK and Italy, while in Australia, we saw encouraging trends in our player base,” he added.

READ MORE

The UK and Irish business saw revenue jump 20 per cent during the year to $963 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 17 per cent to $319 million.

“We have had a great start to 2025, including record levels of customer engagement for the Super Bowl where FanDuel had 3 million active customers placing 17.7 million bets with $470 million wagered on the day,” Jackson said.

The group is forecasting 2025 revenue to come in at between $15.48 billion and $16.38 billion, with adjusted ebitda seen at between $2.94 billion and $3.38 billion.