Profit, revenue rises at Uniphar in 2024

Profit and earnings at healthcare services group Uniphar rose in 2024, with the pharma and medtech divisions outperforming.

Revenue also rose, with the group reporting €2.77 billion in total for the year.

The company said gross profit rose 9.6 per cent while organic growth was at 8.2 per cent.

While there was growth across all the divisions, the pharma and medtech divisions stood out, with 17.6 per cent and 9.1 per cent respectively.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 6.4 per cent to €123.5 million as the company continued to implement its growth strategies across its divisions and invest in future growth.

Adjusted earnings per share were 20.5 cent, up almost 12 per cent year on year.

Net bank debt was €147.7 million at December 31st 2024, down from €149.9 million in 2023.

The total dividend for the year was €5.2 million, a 5 per cent increase year-on-year.

The board said it plans to launch a €35 million share buyback programme, following the recent disposal of Inspired Health.

Looking ahead to 2025, the group expects continued strong organic gross profit growth across all divisions.

“2024 was an outstanding year for Uniphar with all our divisions contributing to strong organic Gross Profit growth of 8.2,” said Uniphar group chief executive Ger Rabbette. “The results demonstrate the impact of our strategy on our ability to grow at pace organically. We are progressing well towards our target of delivering €200 million EBITDA by 2028 and are confident that over 80 per cent of that growth can now be delivered organically.”