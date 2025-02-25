Just 17% of Irish people believe State should phase out fossil fuels

The latest KPMG consumer energy report conducted by Red C shows public opinion on the Republic's energy transition is divided. Photograph: Getty Images

Just 17 per cent of Irish people believe the Republic should phase out all fossil fuel generation as soon as possible and rely completely on renewable energy resources, a new report from KPMG shows.

The latest KPMG consumer energy report conducted by Red C shows public opinion on the State’s energy transition is divided.

Two-thirds of people support an approach that prioritises renewable energy while retaining some fossil fuel use.

However, just 17 per cent think the Republic should phase out all fossil fuel generation completely as soon as possible and rely completely on renewable energy resources.

One-third said we should shift to a combination of low-emission fossil fuels and renewable energy sources.

Meanwhile, 30 per cent said the State should invest in and prioritise renewable energy sources while keeping fossil fuels, while another 6 per cent said we should stop moving to renewable energy sources altogether.

On electric vehicles (EVs), 44 per cent of Irish adults said they definitely would not switch to an EV in the next five years, up from 33 per cent in 2023. Cost remains the most significant barrier for EVs, plug-in hybrids, and non-plug hybrids.

This year, 57 per cent cited price as their primary reason for not switching, an increase from 50 per cent in 2023.

Other barriers include: concerns about the driving range of EVs (7 per cent); concerns about new technologies (5 per cent); lack of charging points (4 per cent); and uncertainty about cost savings (4 per cent).

Meanwhile, the report found more than half (57 per cent) of people are unwilling to pay higher taxes to fund the energy transition, while 54 per cent said they are not willing to incur higher energy costs to fund the transition.

There is “considerable and steady” support for renewable energy projects, with more than three-quarters of adults supporting renewable energy projects like offshore wind, onshore wind and solar energy near their homes, a slight increase from 76 per cent in 2023.

Most people surveyed (78 per cent) support large-scale infrastructure projects such as offshore wind energy projects, but support for high-voltage power lines remains muted at 36 per cent.

More than half (56 per cent) remain concerned about climate change, a decline from 60 per cent in 2023.

People are willing to engage in more passive carbon-cutting measures, with 80 per cent expressing readiness to implement energy efficiency measures at home and minimise food waste to help reduce carbon emissions.