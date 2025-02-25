Green light given for 150-unit scheme on Mount Anville Road, Goatstown despite local opposition

Phase one of the Knockrabo's development on Mount Anville Road in Goatstown, Dublin.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has given the green light for a €75 million 150-unit scheme for Mount Anville Rd in Goatstown despite local opposition.

The scheme by Knockrabo Investments DAC for the 138 apartments and 12 houses also includes one apartment block eight storeys in height.

The large scale residential development (LRD) scheme is phase two of the development of the Knockrabo lands.

The council concluded that taking into account the massing, scale and form of the scheme it would not adversely impact on local amenities.

In an objection, the Birchfield Residents Association told the council that the development was “overbearing in its design, with severe consequences for the surrounding low-rise residential area”.

The association told the council that the proposed heights f were “significantly higher than those previously built and are inconsistent with the gradual transition expected in the urban design strategy, leading to a loss of privacy and a diminished sense of residential amenities”.

The association also said that the proposal “reflects an excessively high density and scale unsuitable for the site’s suburban context, with inadequate separation distances between buildings”.

Councillor John Kennedy (FG) told the council that the proposed height of the scheme would be excessive and called for the application to be rejected.

On behalf of Mount Anville Road Residents Association, Eleanor Lyons said that the scheme would “result in severe and lasting impacts on the local area’s character, amenities, and sustainability”.

The developers initially proposed 158 units but the council ordered the omission of a five-storey apartment block comprising eight apartments.

As part of its Part V social housing obligations, Knockrabo put a €7.37 million price tag on the sale of 15 units to the council.

The company has put an indicative price of €504,464 on two-bedroom units and €619,160 on the three-bedroom units.

A letter from the council’s housing department said that the unit costs exceeded the council’s threshold but acknowledged that the costs were estimated.

The letter said that any Part V proposals would be subject to planning permission, funding being made available and agreement being reached on land values and construction development costs.

Planning consultants for the applicants, Tom Phillips + Associates told the council that the scheme was “of a high architectural design and will constitute a significant positive addition to the visual landscape in the environs of the application site”.