Average earnings rise by 5.6% as workers seek real wage catch-up

Average weekly earnings for employees in the Irish economy rose by 5.6 per cent (on annual basis) in the final quarter of last year while average hourly earnings rose by 6 per cent.

The elevated levels of wage growth come amid concern that higher levels of inflation, particularly in the services sector, is being driven by higher wage demands.

While European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers remained concerned about inflation linked to wage growth, they are expected to cut interest rates by a further 0.25 of a percentage point next month.

Average hourly earnings, meanwhile, rose by 6.2 per cent to €30.21, up from €28.44 in the final quarter of 2023.

The CSO figures showed average weekly earnings rose across all 13 sectors of the economy.

The largest annual percentage increase in average weekly earnings was 6.6 per cent in the information and communication sector, with the second largest increase of 6.5 per cent seen in the education sector.

Information and communication workers were, on average, the highest paid workers in the State, earning