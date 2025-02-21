Data centre lobby groups to merge

Interior of a data centre in Dublin's Grange Castle business park. Data centre groups are merging to boost lobbying for their industry. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Two data centre groups are merging to boost lobbying for their industry, whose development has stalled in the Republic while other European countries increase support for it.

Representative groups Host in Ireland and Digital Infrastructure Ireland will next week join forces to push Government for action on the industry.

The move comes as Government weighs a policy for the sector that bids to balance its economic contribution with its demands for energy, and as regulators finalise new rules for data centres seeking electricity grid connections.

The merged organisation will be known as Digital Infrastructure Ireland.

Gary Connolly, founder of Host in Ireland, explained that the industry needed a “collective voice” to represent its different sectors.

He pointed out that while globally the business was soaring, it faced serious challenges in the Republic “including energy constraints, sustainability and regulatory uncertainty”.

Mr Connolly argued that the current consultation with the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities over new grid connection rules should spark collaboration between Government, State agencies and industry leaders to plot a course for the industry.

“Not just in the medium and long-term, but immediately, as there are too many opportunities in limbo,” Mr Connolly added.

Digital Infrastructure Ireland will have an advisory board composed of industry leaders and professionals.

Maurice Mortell, data centre industry veteran, and Michelle Wallace, chief operations officer of Host in Ireland will co-chair the board.

“The challenges we face as an industry in Ireland are getting serious and require a proactive and robust approach to advocacy and awareness,” said Mr Mortell.

“A lack of policy clarity is putting future investment at risk.”