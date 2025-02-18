Any new data centres here will need to supply electricity to other premises under revised rules

In future, data centres here will have to supply electricity to homes and businesses under rules proposed by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

Future data centres will have to supply electricity to homes and businesses under proposed new rules for the industry from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

In our Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan meets the Trinity College students managing a €700,000 fund. They explain how it operates and how they manage to beat the benchmarks set for the fund. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader details how they have been locked out of receiving the State pension due to a tinkering of the pension age and PRSI rules. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance on how they might find a way to claim the pension.

Fact mirrors fiction in Rupert Murdoch’s succession drama, writes our media columnist Laura Slattery.

If a lower Vat rate of 9 per cent is so important to the viability of the Irish hospitality sector, Cantillon wonders why the Government is not bringing it in until January 2026.

This State’s exposure to US president Donald Trump’s protectionist pivot just got a lot bigger, with more than a third of our goods exports, worth €72.6 billion heading to the US last year. Dealing with that threat will test the skills of our policymakers, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, former Irish rugby international Jordi Murphy notes how a career-threatening injury taught him to plan for the future, and his regret at spending €2,500 on a LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers signed jersey, which “I think is in the attic”. He spoke to Tony Clayton-Lea.

Household spending rose by a healthy 6 per cent in January, driven by money spent on summer holiday plans, and gym and sports club membership, according to Bank of Ireland.

Late last year, Galway-based Xerotech was seeking to raise €30 million in additional funding. Now liquidators have been appointed to the electric vehicle battery group. Colin Gleeson reports.

The number of permanent full-time jobs at companies supported by the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and Udarás na Gaeltachta exceeded 500,000 for the first time last year, according to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment’s latest Annual Employment Survey. Emmet Malone reports on the figures.

Are the magnificent seven losing their shine in 2025? Stocktake offers a view.

