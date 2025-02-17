Jordi Murphy: A career-threatening injury taught me to plan for the future

Former Leinster, Ulster and Irish rugby player Jordi Murphy is now a player agent at Navy Blue Sports

Jordi Murphy, the former Ireland, Leinster and Ulster rugby player, is now a player agent at Navy Blue Sports, navyblue.ie. Ireland play Wales on Saturday at Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m a bit of both. As a player, at the beginning of my career certainly, I was a spender. I was young, and becoming a professional felt like it happened overnight. I went from the Academy wage, which was €4,000 a year, to considerably more in a very short space of time. A few years into my career, in 2016, I suffered a career-threatening injury, which probably put everything into perspective. I then became acutely aware of how short a rugby career can be. I try to strike a balance now – spending on experiences and things I value while making sure I’m planning for the future.

What was the first job you received money for, and how much were you paid?

The first was with my schoolfriend Ricardo for “bouncing” at the door of one of my parents’ friend’s drinks parties. I think we got €50 for standing there and greeting people. Not much trouble that night!

Do you shop around for better value?

It depends. On big purchases like cars or a home, of course, but on certain things such as food and clothes, all I look for is quality. I’m happy to pay a premium for things like that.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I’m not sure if it’s considered my most extravagant – maybe reckless! I bought a LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers signed jersey from the 2015/16 season when they won the NBA Championships. It cost €2,500, and I think it’s in the attic.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My coffee machine. It’s a Rocket Espresso Appartamento that I bought from an Irish company called 010.ie. I use it about three times a day. It’s my pride and joy.

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

Probably that LeBron jersey, or maybe a watch or two that are sitting in a drawer somewhere.

Do you haggle over prices?

I would on major buys. Day-to-day things, no.

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

Yes to shares, as all the advice I’ve ever been given is that it beats your money sitting in a bank. I have a very small amount in crypto, nothing major. I missed out on the bitcoin surge, so here’s hoping for another coin to follow suit!

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

I’ve had a pension plan since I was 21, believe it or not, spurred on by good advice my former agent and now colleague, Niall Woods, gave me. Niall’s role as a pro rugby agent was to negotiate my player contracts, but since day dot, he’s always helped me – and all the other talent he represents – to plan for the future and figure out what plan B looks like when your rugby career is over. This included assistance in making sure I had the best financial advice early doors, and hence his encouragement to start a pension. I’m glad I started it now.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

Golf clubs, and yes. I believe they are good value. Mind you, if you watched me play golf, you might disagree.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes. After my knee injury in 2016, I began saving seriously for a home and, in June 2018, I purchased my first home. It was the best thing I ever did.

Have you ever lost money?

I’ve lost a wallet or two back in the cash-carrying days, but nothing that’s left me scarred.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

No, and no. Even with fun bets on the golf course, I never seem to win.

If you had €50 to back a team in the Six Nations, who would it be and why?

Ireland for the three-peat!

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

The best thing is that I’ve become good at planning for the month and year money-wise. That was something I needed to get good at quickly when my rugby career ended and the salary dropped. The worst? That would be the takeaways. I dread to look back on my Deliveroo history.

How much money do you have on you now?

None. I live in a contactless world now. Hopefully, that won’t come back to haunt me.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea