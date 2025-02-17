Former Meta senior executive Nick Clegg sought a meeting with Michael McGrath soon after he took office as an EU commissioner, records show. Photograph: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland’s EU commissioner Michael McGrath sidestepped requests to meet senior executives from Meta, including the Facebook owner’s then-head of global affairs Nick Clegg, during the first few weeks in his new role, documents show. Jack Power reports.

Leading Irish accounting firm RSM, has signed a lease for a new, larger head office in Dublin to facilitate its expansion in the years ahead. Last year the firm grew its revenue by a large double digit figure to €24 million. Laura Slattery has the details.

FT columnist Pilita Clark this weeks takes a swipe at the exasperating state of modern marketing, a recent example of which is Starbucks plan to scribble little messages on coffee cups to foster “moments of connection” with customers. The only consolation, she says, is that this move has been limited to its North American outlets.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader queries whether, while working from home, they can claim tax relief if their name is not on the utility bills. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In his weekly column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy reflects on how a Deutsche Bank projection on housing completions for last year has landed the new Government in hot water.

RTÉ is seeking a new sponsor to pay €100,000 to have their brand accompany 30 repeats of the well-watched news archive show, Reeling in the Years, writes Laura Slattery.

US activist hedge fund Elliott has made a move on troubled British energy giant BP, a development that has driven the Telegraph into full lament mode and placed a question mark over the company’s future, writes Stocktake.

Broadband provider Imagine has signed a deal that will allow it to piggyback on National Broadband Ireland’s high-speed fibre network in rural Ireland, allowing it offer faster internet speeds to its existing customers and to potentially attract new business. Laura Slattery reports.

Irish technology companies raised a record €1.48 billion in investment in 2024, new data shows, but there was a decline in the number of deals valued below €5 million. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

