Imagine expands market reach after deal with National Broadband Ireland

Imagine chief executive Niall Tallon with Peter Hendrick, chief executive of National Broadband Ireland, and Imagine customer Pat O’Neill, who is a Wicklow-based auctioneer. Photo: Stephen O’Brien

Rural broadband provider Imagine has agreed a network deal with National Broadband Ireland (NBI) that will enable it to expand its fibre broadband offering to existing and new customers via NBI’s network.

Most of Imagine’s 40,000 customers will now be able to enjoy improved speeds of 500 Mbps and 1Gbps compared to the top speed of 150 Mbps on Imagine’s fixed wireless system, the company said.

Armenia-based Team Group of Companies purchased a majority stake in Imagine last December for an undisclosed sum, with the new owners signalling their intention to pivot to fibre.

Imagine said it was now in a position to offer faster speeds and a better service to more than 337,440 premises across Ireland that had been fibre-enabled by NBI.

“We have ambitious plans for Imagine and we believe that by leveraging innovative technologies and collaborating with infrastructure partners like NBI we can provide the very best broadband speeds and services to our customers,” Imagine chief executive Niall Tallon said.

“By switching to fibre our customers are getting a superior service at comparable cost while the company gets to expand its reach and offerings.

“But this is just the start. There is much more to come from Imagine and we are looking forward to sharing those plans with our customers in the coming months.”

NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick said it was delighted that Imagine was joining the growing number of retail service providers offering broadband packages on its network.

“Our roll-out will ensure that every home, farm and business in Ireland has access to high-speed fibre broadband,” he said.

“We’ve now passed [more than] 337,440 premises across the country, and all of these will have the same guarantee in terms of access, speed and reliability.”