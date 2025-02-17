RSM Ireland relocates Dublin head office to Iveagh Court

Accounting and consulting firm RSM Ireland will this summer relocate 240 staff from its Ranelagh headquarters into Iveagh Court in Dublin 2, it has announced.

The firm said the move would increase the firm’s physical footprint and enable greater collaboration with its clients and an expansion of the firm.

RSM will relocate its Dublin staff following an extensive refurbishment of the offices, which comprises the entire top floor of Iveagh Court’s Block D, the largest building in the Iveagh Court complex.

The firm, which had been based in Ranelagh for 25 years, said the new office was designed to enhance creativity, innovation and teamwork for both in-person and virtual collaboration.

The firm has recently experienced record revenue growth, securing a 24 per cent increase to €24 million in the year to the end of March 2024, as it built on a strategic investment made by RSM UK.

“This strong momentum has continued into the current financial year with a two-year compound growth of over 50 per cent projected,” said RSM Ireland managing partner Niall May.

“The move to one of Dublin’s most established business districts is an exciting milestone for RSM Ireland as we continue to grow and expand.

“It positions us to collaborate seamlessly across the RSM network internationally, serving our increasing local and global client base.”

In 2023, RSM Ireland was acquired by its UK sister firm, which made an investment understood to amount to about €20 million. More recently, in October 2024, RSM UK said it was in an advanced stage of negotiations to combine with its larger US sibling firm.

RSM provides audit, tax and consulting services to the middle market across industries including financial services, life sciences, technology and the public sector.

Asked about a potential impact on business from US president Donald Trump’s threat to introduce tariffs, Mr May said such changes, if implemented, would “create unwelcome uncertainty”.

“The recent announcements by the Trump administration on potential tariffs is very much an evolving situation. Should they be implemented, such changes would create unwelcome uncertainty for businesses. The proposed 25 per cent tariffs on European steel and aluminium imports from March 12th has the potential to spark a trade war,” he said.

“As an open international economy, Ireland would be particularly vulnerable to the impacts of this. We are actively collaborating with our colleagues at RSM US, including their experts in trade and economic policy, to keep our clients updated as proposed measures continue to be announced.”

RSM Ireland is a member firm of RSM International, which is the sixth largest network of accounting and consulting firms globally. The network spans more than 120 countries, over 900 offices and about 65,000 people, with global revenues of $10 billion (€9.5 billion).