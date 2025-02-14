Should adult children living at home pay rent? Our readers respond

More and more Irish adults are living at home with their parents than ever before. Recent figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicate almost seven in 10 adults are still sleeping in their childhood bedrooms, aged 25.

Ireland now has one of the older “typical” ages for leaving the family home. Figures from Eurostat show that in 2023 the average age in Ireland for moving out was 28. This compares to just 22 in Sweden and Finland. Italy and Spain are at the higher end, with a typical age of 30.

Given the increasing cost of living, for many families the issue of getting adult children to contribute to the family pot is not up for negotiation. Others, who may not need the money themselves, might like the idea of encouraging their adult offspring to assume some level of financial responsibility and budgeting.

So should this group – who are likely living at home in the first place because of the cost of rent and difficulty getting on the housing ladder in their own right – make a financial contribution while they are still stuck in the house they grew up in? Should they even pay their parents rent?

We asked our readers to share their responses. Here are a selection of their views:

There is no ‘one size fits all’ answer to this question. I would say it depends on the parents’ financial circumstances. Those who are in a comfortable financial position might only ask for a contribution towards utility bills, thus enabling their children to save for a deposit for a house. Parents with several children who are on a tight income may ask for more. – Linda Fagan-Hos, Co Meath

If the parents took on the inconvenience of allowing a stranger into their home there would, without question, be rent involved. The same should apply to adult employed children of the homeowner. – Anthony Kelly, Co Limerick

If your son or daughter is living with you with their partner with a view to saving for a house and they do their own cooking and laundry etc, then a nominal rent should be charged I think. – David, Co Dublin

As a parent of children still in college and secondary school, all I ask is that they study and do their best ... When out in the world of work I would expect a contribution towards household costs if still living at home. Ultimately, we would want to see them progress to be independent adults, but that is only possible through our support in the current environment. We were lucky in terms of timing for our house purchase, but this is now not the case for the current generation, and it is unlikely to be the case going forward, even if we get to constructing 60,000-plus houses a year.

The success of our economy in terms of investment and jobs has created this major social infrastructural issue alongside national infrastructure in areas such as energy and water. Charging rent though is not the solution for our children, no more than it is an option for ESB to charge customers for repairing and upgrading the electricity distribution network! – Tommy, Co Dublin

Yes. Even a small amount gives dignity and responsibility. Doing shopping and cooking a meal sometimes is also a positive contribution. – Geraldine Bird, Co Clare

Since it seems the Government is so fond of fiscal policies to solve the housing crisis, perhaps they should pay parents in the form of tax credits. – Martin Reidy, Co Cork