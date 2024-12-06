US payrolls rebound from storms and strikes, with 227,000 growth

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, right, has said its decision to start rate cuts with a half-point move in September would send a “strong signal” of support for the labour market. Photograph: Bloomberg

The US job market returned to health last month after a storm and strike-constrained October, with a solid advance in payrolls helping to temper concerns of a worsening slowdown in labour demand.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 last month following an upwardly revised 36,000 gain in October, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released on Friday. Since the figures have been choppy lately, economists are keeping an eye on payrolls growth over the past three months, which averaged 173,000.

The unemployment rate edged higher and wages rose by more than forecast.

The figures, after accounting for payrolls swings related to a Boeing strike and hurricanes, support the Federal Reserve’s view that the job market remains solid yet no longer a big source of inflation. While price pressures have remained elevated in recent months, officials have begun reducing interest rates to give the economy a nudge and ensure hiring is sustained.

Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this week that the central bank’s decision to start rate cuts with a half-point move in September was meant to send a “strong signal” of the Fed’s intention to support the labour market. Policymakers reverted to their usual quarter-point reduction at November’s meeting, and several have suggested it may soon be time to pause cuts as the economy proves resilient.

Treasury yields slid and S&P 500 index futures rose while the dollar declined. Traders upped bets on a Fed rate cut later this month. – Bloomberg