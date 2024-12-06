Dublin’s Clarence Hotel sets sights on tripling room capacity

Plans are to lodged for a revamp of Dublin's well known Clarence Hotel on Wellinton Quay. Photograph: Pat Langan

Dublin’s Clarence Hotel has ambitions to almost triple its room capacity with plans expected to be filed in the coming days.

Keywell DAC, the new owner of the Temple Bar hotel, has given notice it will lodge details of the proposed revamp and extension with Dublin City Council.

An application from the Dean Group subsidiary states it is to increase the number of rooms from 58 to 162, and build a six storey extension.

“The Clarence Hotel is set to undergo a thoughtfully designed renovation and expansion starting in 2025, marking an exciting new chapter for Dublin’s most iconic hotel,” a spokeswoman for the Dean Group, owned by Lifestyle Hospitality Capital (LHC), said on Friday

READ MORE

“Plans include the addition of new guest bedrooms, along with unique spaces dedicated to entertainment, dining, and events. This ambitious development will further cement The Clarence’s historic legacy as a cultural and social hub in the heart of Dublin city.”

Last March Paddy McKillen Jnr and business partner Matt Ryan from the Press Up Group sold a majority stake in the Dean Hotel Group, including the boutique Clarence Hotel, to the British property group and Elliott Investment Management, the New York-headquartered investment giant founded by billionaire Paul Singer.

The deal came just months after US’s Bono and the Edge, and Paddy McKillen Snr, sold the Clarence to the Dean Hotel Group, ending the musicians’ connection with the four-star establishment after more than three decades of ownership.

The planned refurbishment will comprise 8,544 sq metres. The applicants intend to add a one storey dormer extension and refurbish floors one to six. It will include a refurbished Octagon Bar, a stout bar and a contemporary music bar at ground floor level, as well as a gym and live music venue in the basement.

In the adjoining Dollard House, the applicants are to change the use of the upper floors to accommodate 46 rooms and change the ground floor to a restaurant, retail bakery coffee shop and a new event and banqueting area.

Keywell is also seeking to demolish the existing Anne’s Bar and construct a six storey extension.