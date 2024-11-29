PTSB customers frustrated as pay cheques fail to land

PTSB customers expressed frustration on Friday after a “technical issue” meant salaries did not land in their accounts on what it is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The bank apologised after the issue led to payments from employers and pension providers not showing up in customer accounts.

The issue is bad timing for the bank with today being “Black Friday”, a date in the calendar when retailers offer consumers cut price deals in an effort to generate publicity.

It is understood PTSB is one of at least 10 banks across Europe that are affected by the issue with a third party payments provider.

“Due to a technical issue with a third-party payments provider, some customers may be experiencing delays when sending or receiving SEPA payments,” PTSB said in a statement.

“All other PTSB services are operating as normal. We are working hard to resolve the issue and expect it to be resolved for the majority of customers by midmorning.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide further updates via our website, social media and mobile app throughout the day.”