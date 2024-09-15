Dublin Airport hit by power failure

Dublin Airport was hit with a power outage on Sunday, causing traffic chaos at the airport. Airport operator, DAA, said the loss of power was likely to lead to the delay of some flights.

Videos have emerged of passengers queuing outside the terminal, awaiting instruction from DAA.

DAA said passengers should continue to travel to the airport as normal on Sunday morning.

A social media post said: “A power outage in north County Dublin is impacting on operations in Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport this morning.

“Passengers should continue to travel to the airport as normal this morning, but some delays are likely. - Additional reporting, PA

