Meath property developer sues former Panda Waste owner Eamon Waters

Eamonn Duignan’s proceedings, which were filed in the High Court this week, are against Eamon Waters personally, and against Pillardale Limited.

A Meath-based property developer, Eamonn Duignan, has filed new legal proceedings against former Panda Waste owner Eamon Waters in the latest move in an ongoing dispute between the pair.

Mr Duignan’s proceedings, which were filed in the High Court this week, are against Mr Waters personally, and against a company called Pillardale Limited.

The proceedings, which have been taken under the Companies Act, relate to a shareholder dispute between the pair.

Mr Duignan declined to comment when contacted by The Irish Times. A spokesman for Mr Waters’s group of companies said, “The claim is laughable, with no merit. It will be vigorously defended and an order for substantial costs will be sought.”

READ MORE

Pillardale is described in its own financial accounts as “a partner in a limited partnership under the name of Eamon Waters, Robert Waters, Eamonn Duignan and Pillardale Ltd”.

Inheritance tax in Ireland: What are the rules, and could they be changed in the budget? Listen | 31:57

Planning files from 2022 show that Pillardale is the company through which Mr Duignan and Mr Waters were planning to redevelop the former Methodist Church and St Laurence’s Shopping Centre in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Pillardale’s shares are controlled through Acorn Express Limited, where Mr Waters and Mr Duignan are both directors. Mr Waters controls 55 per cent of the shares in Acorn Express and Mr Duignan holds 45 per cent.

It’s the second set of proceedings Mr Duignan has taken against Mr Waters and Pillardale in the last six months, having filed an earlier set in March of this year.

To date, there have been no substantial hearings or exchange of filings in either case. Mr Duignan is represented by Miley & Miley, a firm of solicitors based in Dublin, while Mr Waters is represented by Eversheds. Pillardale is represented by solicitor James Wall.

Separately, in December 2023, Mr Duignan started legal proceedings against Mr Waters, Sretaw Private Equity Unlimited and a company called Blackpitts Residence Unlimited.

Mr Waters founded Sretaw PE – Sretaw is Waters backwards – after he sold Beauparc Utilities, the parent company of Panda Waste, to Australia’s Macquarie Infrastructure Fund in 2021 for €1.4 billion.