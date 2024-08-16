Future Ticketing scores UK Sports Business Awards nomination

Future Ticketing's 70 racecourse customers include high-profile British venues such as Cheltenham (above). File photograph

Irish software developer Future Ticketing will go head-to-head with Paris Saint-Germain and Norwich City in this year’s UK Sports Business Awards.

Tullamore, Co Offaly-based Future Ticketing develops and sells software that allows sports and event organisations to sell tickets directly to customers via their own websites or apps.

The company has been nominated in the innovation category of the prestigious Sports Business Awards 2024, which recognise “behind-the-scenes” organisations that make sporting events possible in the first place.

Other nominees in the same category include French football club Paris Saint-Germain and English championship side Norwich City.

Future Ticketing has partners in the GAA, horse racing, football, rugby league and union along with a range of other sports.

The Irish company, which has an office in Manchester has more than 300 clients from 12 different sports across three continents.

Its 70 racecourse customers include high-profile British venues Cheltenham and Aintree, and leading Irish track Punchestown while 60 professional football clubs and 30 rugby clubs use its systems.

Away from sport, the company also sells its systems to outdoor shows, tourist attractions and live entertainment.

Welcoming the nomination, Liam Holton, Future Ticketing chief executive, said the company was “especially proud” that it was for Sports Innovation.

“We are very much looking forward to the awards ceremony where we will be sitting down with many of the leaders in global sport, with Barcelona, Atletico de Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur nominated in other categories,” he added.

The Sports Business Awards are judged by the chief executives of major sports governing bodies in the UK along with other prominent figures.

News of the company’s nomination follows Future Ticketing’s recent announcement that it has added payment solutions provider Ryft to its systems.

The company has also signed Cover Genius which offers booking refund protection to customers.