Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Here at The Irish Times we are always keen to hear from our readers to help improve the content and services provided. Tell us your views of our business coverage, and help shape the future of our business journalism. Take our survey here

As Intel workers in Ireland wait to find out how deep the cuts will likely be here, we are beginning to get some idea of what sort of severance terms may be offered. Ciara O’Brien has all the details.

Almost 600 restaurants have closed since the Government hiked their VAT bills by 50 per cent last September, an industry lobby group calculates. Barry O’Halloran has read the report.

The company behind X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, has stopped using European Union user data to train its Grok artificial intelligence (AI) tool, the Irish data regulator has said. X agreed to “suspend its processing of the personal data contained in the public posts of X’s EU/EEA users which it processed between 7 May 2024 and 1 August 2024, for the purpose of training its AI ‘Grok,’” the Data Protection Commission (DPC) said.

Is the US economy facing a recession? Concerns about just such a scenario helped drive carnage on world staock markets this week and in his column, Paul Krugman assesses the state of the globe’s biggest economy.

READ MORE

Dublin will welcome 27,000 fans from across the world for the Aer Lingus college football classic this year which is due to generate more than €115 million for the local economy. As Fiona Kelley reports, the game between Georgia Tech and Florida State University will take place on August 24th in a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

Inflation remained static in July with consumer prices rising by just over 2 per cent, according to latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) data. The consumer price index over the year to July 2024 was 2.2 per cent, matching the previous month and showing a continued slowing of price growth in the Irish economy. Ian Curran reports.

Paschal Donohoe has said the Government plans to breach its own spending rules next year to ensure the health service has adequate funding despite another significant overspend across the health service in the first six months of 2024. Ian has the details.

Building materials giant CRH could have a war chest of more than €20 billion to spend on buying up rivals in coming years, the Irish-based, New York-listed company said on Thursday. Dominic Coyle reports.

Drinks company C&C has struck a deal with activist investors that will see the company appoint a new non-executive director to the board from an agreed shortlist, in a concession to activist investor Engine Capital. Ciara has the story.

The All-Ireland finals are over, but the GAA faces challenges on multiple fronts. In Agenda, Barry J Whyte gets under the covers of the association’s finances.

As the Budget nears, it is clear that there is an election coming rapidly into focus. Cliff Taylor looks at what the Government may be offering in the hope of securing another term in power.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.