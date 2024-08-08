X stopped using EU user data to train its AI tool, DPC says

The company behind X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, has stopped using EU user data to train its Grok artificial intelligence (AI) tool, the Irish data regulator has said.

X agreed to “suspend its processing of the personal data contained in the public posts of X’s EU/EEA users which it processed between 7 May 2024 and 1 August 2024, for the purpose of training its AI ‘Grok,’” the Data Protection Commission said in an emailed statement.

The move came as the operator of X gave an undertaking to the High Court to temporarily cease processing the personal data of its European users to train any of its AI systems. The undertaking was given in proceedings taken against Twitter International Unlimited Company by the DPC.

The agreement comes days after the DPC took court action against the company amid concerns at how EU user data was being handled. It covers X’s users across the EU and European Economic Area, where the DPC in Ireland is the main regulator for the company.

“Commissioner Dale Sunderland, and I welcome X’s agreement to suspend processing while the DPC, working in conjunction with our EU/EEA peer regulators, continue to examine the extent to which the processing complies with the GDPR,” DPC chairman Dr Des Hogan, said. ” One of our main roles as an independent regulator and rights based organisation is to ensure the best outcome for data subjects and today’s developments will help us to continue protecting the rights and freedoms of X users across the EU and EEA. We will continue to engage with all data controllers to ensure the rights of our citizens under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and the GDPR are upheld.”

This was the first time that any Lead Supervisory Authority has taken such action, and the first time that the DPC has sought to utilise its powers under Section 134. This application was made to protect the rights and freedoms of X’s EU/EEA users, and came after extensive engagement between the DPC and X regarding its AI Model training, the DPC added.

“Busy now, please check back later,” X said in an emailed response to questions.