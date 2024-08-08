Dublin to welcome 27,000 fans for US college football game

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King celebrates a touchdown. The team will face off against Florida State University in Dublin later this month

Dublin will welcome 27,000 fans from across the world for the Aer Lingus college football classic this year which is due to generate more than €115 million for the local economy.

The game between Georgia Tech and Florida State University will take place on August 24th in a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

“This game has become a key part of the Irish sporting calendar” said Minister for Tourism and Sport Catherine Martin.

Some 47,000 tickets have been sold for the game and more than 25,000 Americans are due to travel to Dublin to watch what is known as “week zero” of the US college football season.

READ MORE

The figure is based on data from last year when the football game between Navy and Notre Dame generated €180 million for the local economy, according to a Grant Thorton report.

The annual showpiece is due to contribute more than €350 million over three years to the local economy since the first game in the summer of 2022.

Padraic O’Kane director and co-founder of the football classic told The Irish Times the games are forecast to bring €600 million to the local economy up until 2026. Discussions are currently under way to renew the contract until 2036, he said.

The game is expected to have 3.5 million viewers watching it from across the US but it is also due to draw a global audience.

The game will be broadcast on TG4 marking the first time the game will be shown on free-to-air TV in Ireland.

This year there will be a particular interest from Ireland as David Shanahan from Co Kerry is playing for Georgia Tech. He is the first Irish citizen to get a full scholarship from the university, said Mr O’Kane, some of which can be worth up to $85,000 (€78,000) a year.