CRH raises guidance as it delivers results ahead of market expectations

CRH chief executive Albert Manifold hailed the company's 'robust financial performance' in the first half of 2024.

Building materials group CRH announced interim figures ahead of expectations for the first half of its year as Irish markets opened on Thursday.

The group reported an 8 per cent rise in profit after tax to $1.3 billion (€1.18 billion) for the three months to the end of June despite a small fall in revenues to $9.7 billion. Profit margins improved by just over one percentage point to 13.6 per cent, the company said.

For the first half of the year, net income is now 20 per cent ahead of the 2023 figure at $1.4 billion on revenues that were flat at $16.2 billion, the company said.

On the basis of adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), the company improved its performance by 12 per cent to $2.3 billion in the second quarter.

On revenue, the company said: “Positive pricing and contributions from acquisitions partly offset the impact of lower activity levels due to unfavourable weather in certain regions and divestitures, primarily phases one and two of the European Lime operations.”

“We are pleased to report another period of further profit growth and margin expansion for CRH,” chief executive Albert Manifold said.

“The execution of our differentiated solutions strategy continues to deliver robust financial performance, while the strength of our balance sheet and relentless focus on the disciplined allocation of our capital enables us to capitalise on the opportunities we see for further growth and value creation.”

CRH which moved its main stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange in September last year is no longer listed in Dublin. In London, where the shares also trade, CRH was up 2.54 per cent in early trading on the back of the results.

In a market update, CRH said it had completed eight acquisitions in the three months to end-June at a cost of $400 million. Six of those were in the US market, mainly in the materials solutions business.

That brings to 16 the number of businesses acquired by CRH in the first half of the year at a total cost of $2.6 billion. It marks a significant increase on the same period in 2023 when it spent just $200 million on acquisitions as it readied for its transition to New York.

On the disposal side, CRH sold businesses worth $400 million in the second quarter and $1.1 billion in the firts half of the year, including the first two phases of its planned exit from the European lime sector. The sale of the rest of that business is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Since the close, CRH noted, it had completed its purchase of a majority stake in Australian cement, concrete and aggregates business Adbri.

Davy analyst Ross Harvey said the company had delivered an “excellent” second quarter “despite significant weather disruption in North America and western Europe”, with Ebitda coming in 5 per cent in advance of consensus forecasts among analysts.

“Both the organic and M&A contributions are better than expected,” he said, noting that while the group’s industry peers had reduced full year guidance by up to 7 per cent, CRH was upgrading its guidance by 3 per cent.

“We expect CRH’s differentiated strategy to drive outperformance in H2 [the second half of the year] and into the medium term,” Mr Harvey said.

“This incorporates significant infrastructure and non-residential activity in North America, with residential to remain subdued. In Europe, good demand in infrastructure and key non-residential markets will be supported by cost control.”

The company updated shareholders on its share buyback programme. It repurchased 3.8 million shares between May and August. That brings the value of shares bought back in the market by the group since May 2018 to $7.9 billion.

It has agreed the repurchase of stock up to $300 million between now and November 6th, the company said. The maximum number of ordinary shares that can be acquired 55 million, CRH said.