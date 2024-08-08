Aer Lingus to close Shannon cargo facility

Aer Lingus has confirmed plans to close its cargo facility at Shannon Airport before the end of the year.

The carrier, part of the International Airlines Group (IAG), has said a review of its operation in Shannon has been completed with a decision made to close the facility by the end of 2024.

The airline also stated that significant capital investment is required at their cargo building in Shannon but the level of activity at the airport would not support this.

Aer Lingus confirmed that IAG Cargo will commence consultation with impacted staff in the coming weeks.

In a statement, Aer Lingus said: “IAG Cargo has completed a review of its operation at Shannon Airport and has taken a decision to close the facility by the end of 2024. This is because the building requires significant capital investment that is not supported by the level of cargo activity at Shannon Airport. The company will now enter a consultation process with staff representatives to explore the options.”

Cargo volumes at Shannon have declined by half in recent years and unlike other locations, these volumes have not recovered post-Covid, making the business model for remaining at this location unsustainable.

“Every effort was made in the last few years to secure additional cargo business for the Shannon facility both locally and by diverting cargo from other areas, but regretfully it was concluded that the cargo operation for Ireland could no longer support a dedicated presence in Shannon, particularly in light of the fact that over 95 per cent of all Shannon cargo travels by road to fly in or out of Dublin,” the airline added.

In 2021, Aer Lingus confirmed plans to close its crew base at Shannon Airport. The airline cited a financial loss of €103 million in the first three months of the year for the closure. This was on top of a total loss of €361 million in 2020.

In 2012, the airline closed its maintenance base at the midwest airport.

Commenting on the decision a spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group noted the Aer Lingus cargo facility had been in operation since 1969.

“Aer Lingus, part of the IAG family, remains a valued and long-standing airline partner of Shannon Airport, and we are committed to continuing our collaborative relationship,” it said.

Aer Lingus operates a number of passenger services from Shannon Airport, including daily transatlantic flights to New York JFK and Boston; three times daily services to London Heathrow, and a service to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

“We will work closely with Aer Lingus to explore potential opportunities that may arise in the future, ensuring that our airport continues to be a key hub for both passenger and cargo operations,” the statement said. “Shannon has a strong cargo operation, and we will continue to work with our other cargo operators at Shannon Airport among these, DHL, UPS and FedEx.

“We remain dedicated to serving our community and supporting the growth and resilience of our regional economy. Our focus is on maintaining the highest levels of service and connectivity for our customers, and we will continue to seek ways to attract new business and investment to our airport.”

Fianna Fáil spokesman on transport in the Seanad, Timmy Dooley, said he was disappointed with Aer Lingus’s decision.

“It will have a very significant negative impact on the families affected and on the local economy,” he said. “I would call on Aer Lingus to open discussions with the staff to see if there’s a way to protect the jobs in the first instance and if that can’t be achieved then put in place a decent redundancy package for these people, many who have given their entire career working there.”