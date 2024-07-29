GAA club buys prime site for playing field beside Dunnes Stores’ Cornelscourt complex in south Dublin

Geraldine P Moran GAA club chairman Ger Moffatt with players on one of the club's women's teams at its Cornelscourt grounds. The club is set to buy the site in Foxrock.

A small South Dublin GAA club has bought a five-acre playing field in one of the city’s prime residential zones that could have been worth as much as €10.5 million to a property developer. It is situated beside the Cornelscourt retail complex owned by Dunnes Stores, which is thought to have had its own designs on acquiring the land over the years. Dominic Coyle has the details.

The news service provided by RTÉ to TG4 is “no longer fit for purpose”, TG4 director general Alan Esslemont tells Laura Slattery. He wants the Government to give it €13.6 million in Budget 2025 to set up its own independent news operation next year.

Corporate jargon is as pervasive as ever and there’s probably nothing we can do at this stage to curb this twaddle, writes FT columnist Pilita Clark.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader details how they signed up for AIB’s online banking service and have found it a frustrating experience. Dominic Coyle explains why the domestic banks need to invest more in their digital services to make them more user-friendly.

READ MORE

In Me & My Money, Stephen Gibson, cofounder and chef at Pichet Restaurant, recalls how he lost an entire week’s wages in 2007, while working in Paris. “That feeling of knowing you’ve just worked for free all week really hurt,” he tells Tony Clayton-Lea.

Do Ireland’s top earners pay too much tax? A group Department of Finance officials suggested that our tax system might be too progressive. Eoin Burke-Kennedy gives his view.

The bank levy should be extended beyond the three domestic lenders to include digital operators such as Revolut, writes Fine Gael councillor and businessman Peter Stapleton in our Opinion piece.

The chief executive of Euronext, the pan-European stock exchange operator, has confirmed that the group is working on plans to set up a “springboard” market in Dublin for small companies to list, in a bid to stem the erosion of the Irish cash equities market. Joe Brennan spoke with Stéphane Boujnah about this and other issues affecting the Irish stock market.

Marketers and finance chiefs get along after all, a new IAPI study finds. Laura Slattery has the details.

First-time buyer mortgage drawdown volumes reached their highest second-quarter level since 2007 despite an overall moderation in mortgage activity, new figures from Banking & Payments Federation Ireland show. Laura Slattery looks at the numbers.

