Aer Lingus is leasing aircraft from other carriers to counter a work to rule by Ialpa pilots and continue flying on certain routes. Photograph: Artur Widak/PA Wire

Aer Lingus is leasing aircraft and crews to aid it in combating industrial action by pilots in the long-running pay row between the pair. This move comes as the airline and pilot representatives engaged in talks at the Labour Court yesterday in a bid to break the deadlock in the long-running pay dispute. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Revolut’s profits soared to a better-than-expected $428 million (€398 million) last year as the London-based fintech eyes a share sale that would value it at above $40 billion. Joe Brennan examines its results.

Who is buying a home in Ireland today? In her weekly personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan looks at the changing profile of first-time buyers here. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our personal finance Q&A, a reader details how their mother has left a house in Ireland to them in her will and wonders about the tax implications of being gifted the property now versus when her mother dies. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

In our media column this week, Bernice Harrison looks at Lidl’s use of TikTok as a means to boost the visibility of women’s GAA, which it sponsors.

PTSB has poached Scott Rankin, deputy head of the Department of Finance unit over the State’s stakes in bailed-out banks, to become the head of its investor relations division. Joe Brennan has the details.

At least 35,000 new homes and as many as 53,000 may be required each year to meet housing demand, the Economic and Social Research Institute has said in a new report. Ian Curran examines the findings.

Meanwhile, about 67 per cent of people here say buying a home is more challenging than ever, according to a new study from Royal London Ireland. Fiona Keeley looks at the data.

The average Irish motor insurance premium was flat in the first half of 2023 at €561, compared with the same period for the previous year, even as settled claims costs rose more than 50 per cent across the industry to €358 million, according to data from the Central Bank of Ireland. Joe Brennan has the details.

Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery has warned that it will take years for commercial property issues in the Irish market to ease, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also looks at a planning row in Co Cork involving CRH chief executive Albert Manifold, which appears to be heading for the High Court.

Central banks have been an effective weapon in the fight against rising prices over the past couple of years but inflation targets should be a guide not an ‘obsession’, writes Agustín Carstens, general manager of the Bank of International Settlements, in an opinion piece for The Irish Times.

In Me & My Money, Irish world champion swimmer and Olympian Daniel Wiffen explains how a stint at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya, Turkey was “100 per cent value for money” as it was the “perfect environment for me to be in so that I give myself the very best chance to step on to the podium in Paris”. He was in conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea.

A record year for cruises and roll-on/roll-off ferry freight helped boost revenues at Belfast Harbour in 2023 despite a small decline in bulk freight volumes amid global economic upheaval. Ian Curran reports.

Nvidia’s shares have given up some of the eye-watering gains of recent weeks. So is this a good time to buy, or is the party over? Stocktake examines both arguments.

