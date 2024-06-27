An Post revenues rise as ‘frothy’ ecommerce offsets fall of traditional letters

An Post group chief executive David McRedmond said the company could still reach €1 billion sales target by 2026. File photograph.

An Post revenues rose by 4 per cent last year to €922.9 million as an ongoing surge in ecommerce parcel deliveries offset declining letter volumes.

E-commerce parcel deliveries grew by 14 per cent, while traditional letter volumes declined by 6.1 per cent, the State-owned postal service company said in its latest annual report, published on Thursday.

An Post said it plans to grow sales to the €1 billion mark by 2028, setting an official target that is two years later than when it had previously said it would hit that level.

However, group chief executive David McRedmond said the company “might still get there by 2026″, but it largely hangs on the pace of diverging trends between ecommerce activity and traditional letters.

“The ecommerce market is quite frothy at the moment. We saw 14 per cent growth last year and its currently running at about 16 per cent,” he said. “Mail volumes are falling at a rate of about 6 per cent a year, though so far this year it’s down 9 per cent.”

The company’s net loss narrowed sharply to €20.8 million last year from a €224.1 million shortfall in 2022, which had been driven by a one-off accounting charge relating to An Post’s pension scheme.

The loss for 2023 included a €16.7 million capital loss on the €17.4 million sale of its minority stake in the National Lottery last year as the lottery operator was taken over by French group operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ).

“Originally the investment was €25 million and over the course of the life of the investment the company received €46 million in cash dividends,” it said. “The accounting loss of €16.7m in these financial statements reflects a deficit against a carrying value at the time of the disposal.”