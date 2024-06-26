One in three young people use AI for job applications

Young people are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence in the hunt for work. Photograph: iStock

Almost a third of 18- to 24-year-olds have used artificial intelligence (AI) to complete a job application, according to research carried out by recruitment firm Hays Ireland.

The research is based on a survey of more than 1,000 employers and employees across Ireland working across a range of industry sectors.

It found that one in three organisations are currently using AI within the workplace, with 14 per cent of these using the technology to evaluate job applications. This includes scanning CVs or scoring job candidates to help filter and identify the most suitable candidates.

The research shows 32 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds have used AI to complete a job application compared with only 18 per cent of those ages over 50.

Public sector organisations are more likely to be using AI to evaluate applications than those in the private sector, at 25 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

In terms of AI use in the workplace, three-quarters of organisations anticipate allowing staff to use AI in the future, while a third say they are currently using the technology.

More than three-quarters of employees said they have not used AI tools in their current role. Of those who do, 26 per cent said they use AI a few times a week, while 28 per cent use AI tools multiple times a day.

Hays Ireland managing director Maureen Lynch said AI tools “continue to be a leading innovation in the workplace”, impacting both employees and employers.

“Even though human perspective and discussion are invaluable, AI tools can enhance and improve our work,” she said.

“Some professionals may hesitate to use AI tools without explicit approval from their current or future employers. These hesitations often come from concerns about potential misunderstandings of AI usage in the workplace or fear of being perceived as overly reliant on technology.

“As organisations become more comfortable with AI tools and implement clear policies that facilitate the integration of AI in the workplace, usage of AI tools in the workplace is likely to increase.”

Ms Lynch said clear communication on how AI tools are used is “essential” for both employees and employers to find a balance between leveraging AI and maintaining high-quality work.

“We expect organisations to increase AI tools usage, bringing more efficiency and innovation into the recruitment process while continue to offer in-person interviews,” she added.