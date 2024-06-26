‘Limited’ space for giveaway budget due to spending commitments, says Ibec

There is “limited” space for the Government to deliver a “giveaway budget” this year, employer’s group Ibec has said, due to existing spending commitments and its self-imposed spending rules.

There is “limited” space for the Government to deliver a “giveaway budget” this year, employer’s Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) lobby group has said, due to existing spending commitments and its self-imposed spending rules.

In its pre-budget submission, published on Wednesday, the lobbying group also warned that the Republic is facing stiffer competition for foreign direct investment due to shifting political priorities in Europe and abroad.

With the focus in the US and the UK increasingly moving towards the protection of domestic industries, “trade uncertainty” is intensifying amid “aggressive competition for investment by big states”, Ibec said.

“Throughout most of the last 40 years, the use of ndustrial policy, where governments overtly backed specific industries, has played second fiddle to open markets,” the report’s authors said. “That is changing.”

Against this backdrop, Ibec has called on the Coalition to prioritise competitiveness in Budget 2025. It recommends the Government introduce a PRSI rebate for employer’s “based on the number of lower earning workers on a company’s payroll, relative to the increases in weekly labour costs” over the next three years.

Ibec has also called for the reestablishment of a “better regulation unit” with the Department of the Taoiseach to assess and help to reduce administrative burdens placed on businesses by new regulations. Speaking to reporters on Wedneday, Ibec chief economist Gerard Brady said there was a “lack of coherence” and coordination between Government departments in the implementation of new rules affecting companies.

Overall, Mr Brady said the fiscal space available to the Coalition in Budget 2025 is “very tight”. He said about half of the resources available have already been committed in one form or another, leaving Minister for Finance Jack Chambers and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe with an additional €4.5 billion to spend next year if it sticks to its own spending rules.

“The Government has a very tight budget to be able to deliver even a kind of a standstill, versus maybe the narrative out there is that there’s tons of money available to them,” Mr Brady said.

More to follow...