Flogas opens first dedicated Bio-CNG refuelling self-service station in Republic

Flogas has opened the first ever dedicated Bio-CNG refuelling self-service station in the Republic. The station in north Co Dublin can refuel up to 50 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) a day from a dual-sided, high-speed dispenser. Photograph: iStock

Flogas has opened the first ever dedicated Bio-CNG refuelling self-service station in the Republic. The station in north Co Dublin can refuel up to 50 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) a day from a dual-sided, high-speed dispenser.

The company, which is part of sales, marketing and support services group DCC plc, said the self-service station would help companies make the transition to more sustainable, cleaner fuel for their HGVs.

Located at FoodCentral in St Margaret’s, it will support large companies who want to switch to Bio-CNG and reduce their Scope 3 emissions, according to Flogas, a commercial and industrial energy supplier and supplier of renewable biomethane to transport in Ireland.

When the 2,900 sq m site is being fully used, it will cut more than 9,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum compared to diesel-fuelled HGVs, it said. The renewable fuel for the station, which is operated by Flogas’s sister company Certa, will come from Irish and European anaerobic digestion (AD) plants.

READ MORE

It is planned that Bio-CNG will support the decarbonisation of Ireland’s road haulage sector, which is estimated to be responsible for about 21 per cent of total road transport emissions.

“Renewable fuels are an important transition measure for transport decarbonisation until we realise the shift to zero emission solutions,” said Ossian Smyth, Minister of State at the Department of the Environment.

“The supply of biomethane for transport is incentivised under the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation Scheme and the recently published Biomethane Strategy recognises that biomethane can be used as an alternative in heavy goods transport. Flogas’s Bio-CNG refuelling station can play a role in supporting businesses who choose to reduce their carbon emissions using Bio-CNG,” he said, speaking at the official opening.

John Rooney, managing director of Flogas, said Bio-CNG represented “not just a fuel, but a promise – a promise of a greener, more efficient future for commercial transportation” and encouraged businesses thinking of switching to contact the company.

Flogas, which employs almost 500 people and also supplies renewable biomethane to four Circle K refuelling pumps across Ireland, plans to open more Bio-CNG stations.