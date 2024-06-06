ECB cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

Under president Christine Lagarde, the ECB had hiked rates 10 times in succession before today. Photograph: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates for the first time in nearly five years, providing a modicum of relief for mortgage holders in Ireland.

The Frankfurt-based central bank trimmed its key lending rate, the one that affects mortgage rates, by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent, down from the record high of 4.5 per cent.

The quarter point reduction, which had been heavily signalled in advance, will reduce the monthly repayments on every €100,000 of tracker mortgage debt by €12 to €13. That means the average tracker customer with €200,000 remaining over 10 or 15 years will save around €25 a month.

Much of the focus will now be on ECB president Christine Lagarde’s post-meeting press conference and where the central bank goes from here.

Markets have been pricing in another two rate reductions this year but the future path for consumer prices remains uncertain.

The surprise uptick in euro zone inflation in May – it accelerated to 2.6 per cent – suggests it could prove stickier than expected, as has been the case in the US where the Federal Reserve has delayed its own cycle of rate cuts.

The increase in inflation last month was fuelled by price growth in the services sector which in turn was linked to wage growth. That worries economists as it raises the prospect of wage increases and inflation pushing each other ever higher. That scenario, known as a wage-price spiral, would make it much tougher to tame inflation.

Workers in several sectors are demanding better remuneration to make up for declines in real income over the past two years.

A key gauge of euro area wages, published last month, failed to slow as policymakers had hoped, suggesting price pressures, particularly in the services sector, may take longer to tame.

At the same time, the euro zone economy bounced back stronger than anticipated in the first quarter after dipping into negative territory at the end of last year.

The positive economic growth is seen as likely to keep upward pressure on prices, potentially making policymakers wary about reducing rates too quickly.

The ECB’s unprecedented hiking of interest rates between July 2022 and September 2023 – it lifted rates on 10 consecutive occasions – has contributed to bringing down the headline inflation rate from a peak of 10.6 per cent in October 2022 to 2.6 per cent last month.