Michael Flatley launches new Irish whiskey brand

Former Riverdance and Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley has launched a new Irish whiskey.

The five-year-old spirit, which is called “Flatley Irish whiskey” and is branded “The Dreamer”, has been created in partnership with master blender Noel Sweeney. It is distilled at the Great Northern Distillery in Co Louth, which is owned by the Teeling family.

Mr Flatley is a long-time collector of Irish whiskey, and his family crest adorns each bottle in a nod to his late father.

It is expected the whiskey will be launched in the United States later this summer, with a worldwide launch in 2025.

READ MORE

“Irish whiskey was a favourite of my father’s,” said Mr Flatley. “It was through his passion that I came to appreciate its complex flavours. So, it’s a very proud moment to launch Flatley Irish whiskey, as I know he will be smiling down on me.

“I brought in the very best team led by CEO Jim Clerkin, renowned in the international drinks industry, master blender Noel Sweeney and Pierrick Bouquet, who was the genius behind some of the most successful wine and spirits brands internationally.”

Mr Sweeney, formerly of Cooley Distillery and Powerscourt Distillery, said: “This five-year-old triple-cask blend combines grain whiskey and double-distilled malt matured in former bourbon, port and Pedro Ximenez sherry casks.”

Flatley Whiskey has signed a distribution deal here with Dalcassian Wines and Spirits, which is stocking bars, hotels and independent stores throughout Ireland.

Grocery retailer SuperValu is also stocking the whiskey in more than 175 stores across the country. It has a recommended retail price of €45.