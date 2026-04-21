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Thousands of passengers could be facing travel disruption this summer due to Aer Lingus flight cancellations. Maintenance delays could impact up to 430 flights at the airline, with required checks that include maintenance to aircraft bodies. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

New home starts rose in the first quarter of the year, new data from estate agent Sherry FitzGerald shows, to more than double that of the same period last year.

Have you ever wondered about the risks and opportunities of investing in crypto, CFDs or private equity? In the latest piece from her series on investing, Fiona Reddan looks at how to invest in these alternative products.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, a reader is acting as the executor to a will of a friend, who is single with no dependents, has written their own will and who intends to leave the money to charity. Will this attract inheritance tax or could it be challenged successfully by relatives? Dominic Coyle offers a view.

Patrick O’Donovan is no Viktor Orbán, despite what Labour leader Ivana Bacik might say. But media coverage of the recent fuel protests highlights the need for a wider debate, writes our columnist Hugh Linehan.

Instability in the Middle East, renewed trade tension, and disruption to shipping and energy markets have lowered economic growth projections for Ireland by 0.5 per cent since the start of the year, according to KPMG.

The special savings scheme being planned by Government should be tax-free for young adults, simple in design and use examples from several countries, such as the UK or Sweden, to ensure its success, the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) has said.

Publican Dan McGrattan is asking the High Court to appoint a liquidator to the company behind his McGrattan’s pub in Dublin city on foot of an alleged debt of €1.5 million to him.

In Me & Money, Fiona Donnelly, vice-captain of the Bohemians women’s team, tells Tony Clayton-Lea why it’s important we should “always put something away each month, but treat yourself because you work hard enough for your money”.