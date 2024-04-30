Way clear for Diageo to build new €200m Newbridge brewery

The objector said: 'Diageo have my best wishes to build the brewery in Newbridge even though I will believe to my dying day that it should be built in Athy'

The way is now clear for Guinness brewer and drinks giant Diageo to build its planned €200 million brewery for Newbridge, Co Kildare.

This follows the sole objector to the brewery, John Lynch, withdrawing his High Court challenge seeking to quash An Bord Pleanála’s December green light for the project.

The farmer and undertaker has withdrawn his proceedings after successful mediation talks with Guinness producer Diageo.

Mr Lynch’s opposition against the Newbridge proposal was based on his belief that the brewery should instead be built in Athy, Co Kildare, due to environmental concerns and job concerns for Athy.

Plans were first lodged for the brewery in July 2022 and a spokeswoman for Diageo said on Tuesday: “After a process of mediation, we are pleased to have resolved all matters with Mr Lynch, who has now withdrawn his court proceedings. With immediate effect, we are happy to move forward with our plans to build Ireland’s first carbon-neutral brewery and see Diageo’s €200 million investment come to life supporting Irish jobs, trade, sustainability and the local community.”

The spokeswoman added: “As part of the mediation process, Diageo has agreed to consider Athy as a possible location for future developments.”

Mr Lynch said: “Diageo have my best wishes to build the brewery in Newbridge even though I will believe to my dying day that it should be built in Athy. This was the first time that I ever objected to anything in my life and I am 74 years of age but I felt so strongly that it should have been built in Athy which is the malting barley capital of Ireland. If you ask me today, the brewery should still be in Athy.

“I tried as hard I could and I pushed it as hard as I could to get Diageo to build the brewery in Athy but I personally could not push it any further. My only motive in objecting to the Newbridge brewery was to try to create employment in Athy and bring prosperity to Athy.”

The Athy man said that he was never in the High Court “but I felt the only way to bring future employment into Athy was to try to make a deal with them”.

Mr Lynch said that he has signed up to a confidentiality agreement “and I am very restricted in what I can say”.

The new brewery, sited in Littleconnell, will provide a boost to the Kildare area, providing up to 1,000 jobs during the 20-month construction period and will lead to the creation of a further 70 jobs when operational.

The new facility, which will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, is to brew lager and ales.