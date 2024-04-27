Medicine shortages a growing problem, say pharmacists

Every pharmacy in Ireland has been hit by the growing problem of medicine shortages in recent months, according to the Irish Pharmacy Union,. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Every pharmacy in Ireland has been hit by the growing problem of medicine shortages in recent months, according to a survey carried out by the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU). And over four in five pharmacists expect shortages to worsen over the next year.

The IPU, which represents 2,300 pharmacists in 1,800 community pharmacies across the State, said the figures highlight the need to expedite the planned introduction of a serious shortage protocol under legislation currently going through the Oireachtas.

The Health Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2024 will allow the Minister for Health to introduce a scheme where pharmacists can appropriate substitute medicines for patients without needing to revert to the prescribing doctor.

“This should dramatically speed up the process for both pharmacists and prescribers and crucially will ensure that patients get appropriate medicines quicker,” said Clare Fitzell, IPU’s head of strategic policy.

READ MORE

The latest survey of members carried out by the IPU in advance of its national conference in Athlone this weekend found that all pharmacies had experienced medicine shortages in the past four months, with 57 per cent saying they ran into trouble securing supplies of 40 different medicines.

Close to two-thirds of pharmacists say allocations imposed by manufacturers are the leading cause of medicine shortages.

“Behind each medicine that is in short supply are patients who need them for their health and wellbeing,” said Ms Fitzell, who said medications in short supply this year have included certain steroid creams used to treat eczema, ADHD medication and Ozempic.

“Medicine availability issues have potential to impact medical conditions and can create considerable stress and inconvenience to patients,” she said.

Back in 2018, the IPU says, pharmacists were spending between five and 10 hours a month dealing with supply shortages. That has now jumped to 20 hours a month.

“Pharmacists are highly experienced and work with prescribers to source alternatives where required,” Ms Fitzell said. “However, this process is often time consuming for healthcare providers and takes too long for patients.

“This is a global problem and therefore we must look at what Ireland can control and implement this rapidly.”