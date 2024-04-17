More than 150 jobs to go in deal to reopen Tara Mines

Workers at Tara Mines during a protest over its closure outside Leinster House, Dublin last summer. A deal to reopen the mine has been reached in the WRC. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

About 160 jobs are set to be lost at Tara Mines as part of a proposed deal between the facility’s Swedish owner and trade unions representing the company’s workers that would see the site reopen on a gradual basis.

The terms of the deal, which was reached in the early hours of the Wednesday morning at the Workplace Relations Commission, provides for any job losses to be on a voluntary basis. Production at the Boliden-owned facility in Co Meath was shut down last July, with 650 workers temporarily laid off after what the company said were “significant and unsustainable financial losses” amid falling zinc prices globally.

As many as 50 are said to have retired or taken early retirement packaged in the past nine months.

The newly stuck deal is understood to provide for terms of five weeks of pay for each year of service, including statutory entitlements, for those staff who accept redundancy. It is also understood to provide guarantees with regard to the maintenance of existing levels of pay and certain assurances on the future use of direct labour versus outside contractors.

READ MORE

At least 160 contract staff worked at the facility at the time of its temporary closure.

The intention now is to commence a reopening of the facility from June although no date has yet been finalised.

The company had sought a wide range of changes to work practices at the mine with changes to shift patterns and rostering, and it is understood some of these have been incorporated into the new agreement.

The wording of the agreement was still being finalised by WRC officials on Wednesday morning but is expected to be signed off on by both sides. It will be put to shop stewards at the mine early next week before being balloted on by all of the various union’s members but it is understood it will be recommended by officials of Siptu, Unite and Connect.

In a letter sent to staff on Wednesday morning, seen by The Irish Times, Boliden said the proposals will, if accepted, enable to the mine to reopen and bring employees back on a phased basis. However, it said the proposals will lead to changes to the operation of the mine, details of which are expected to be shared with staff over the coming days.

Unite, Siptu and Boliden have been approached for comment.

Earlier this year, a war of words erupted between the worker representatives and Boliden after the Swedish multinational proposed a rescue plan that Unite said would permanently reduce the workforce at the mines by more than one-third and significantly alter terms and conditions for the remaining workers.

“Unions put forward realistic proposals which could have resulted in significant savings while protecting jobs and living standards, but these were ignored and the company is now adopting a ‘slash-and-burn’ approach to workers’ jobs, pay and conditions,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham in a statement. “Boliden’s behaviour is completely unacceptable, and unless the company changes its tune the Government must step in to secure the mine’s future.”

Unite accused Boliden of backsliding on the terms and conditions for remaining workers, and said the Government must intervene to secure “good jobs and skills” at the Co Meath mine unless the company withdrew its proposals.

Tara Mines subsequently reported 61 per cent decline in revenues for last year, driven by lower zinc prices, lower metal grades, a weaker US dollar, and lower production due to the suspension of operations.

The unions had previously sought a major intervention by Government to support the mine at a time of what were argued to be temporary cost challenges revolving around the international price of zinc and a spike in energy prices at the mine related to high oil and gas prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.