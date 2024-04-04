Irish insurers were back in profit in 2021 and 2022 on their accounts with business customers, according to a new report from the Central Bank of Ireland.

Irish insurers rebounded in 2021 and 2022 to profitability levels not seen in a decade covering public and employers liability and commercial property for businesses, as claims costs fell relative to premiums earned, according to Central Bank of Ireland data. Joe Brennan has the details.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform has been valued by investors on virtual hot air, not fundamentals, writes our tech columnist Karlin Lillington.

Sticking with Trump, his plans to develop his golf resort at Doonbeg, Co Clare have hit a snag, with the local authority seeking information on the potential impact of works on a protected snail. Gordon Deegan reports.

In our technology feature this week, Ciara O’Brien offers some tips on how to spring-clean the gadgets in your life.

Irish service sector growth accelerated further in March following a rebound in February, according to the latest purchasing managers’ survey from AIB. Total activity and new business both rose at the fastest rates since last July, resulting in another solid round of employment growth, writes Laura Slattery.

In our tech review, Ciara O’Brien puts the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro laptop through its paces. It will set you back a cool €2,000.

Our New Innovator this week is Auindrila Das, who has established a company to enable people here to make better-informed healthcare decisions based on their genetic information. She spoke with Olive Keogh.

Might Dublin-based Mainstream Renewables be sold by its Norwegian majority shareholder or have its share floated on the stock market? Cantillon offers a view.

Governments need to take record-keeping seriously in the digital age, writes FT columnist Stephen Bush.

