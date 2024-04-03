Donald Trump’s development of Doonbeg golf resort stalls by concerns over impact on protected snail

Donald Trump at the opening of his Doonbeg golf links and hotel in Co Clare. Photograph: PA

Questions around the impact on a 2mm protected whorl snail, the Vertigo Angustior is stalling plans by Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort in west Clare for new pickle ball courts and other resort improvements.

This follows Clare County Council writing to Mr Trump’s TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd requesting a report on the potential for the proposed works to impact on the EU protected Vertigo Angustior’s population at the resort.

The council has told the Trump company that the document should include a full survey report on the snail.

There are millions of the whorl snail at the course. At Shannon Airport in 2014 shortly after purchasing the resort, Mr Trump told reporters that he would be a friend to the Vertigo Angustior at the site.

The TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd planning application is seeking permission for the pickle ball courts, a basketball court, soft play areas and other improvements to the resort.

In relation to the Vertigo Angustior, a report lodged with the application states that given its location outside the Special Area of Conservation , the golf course proper, and the absence of the snail on the works areas, “there is no potential for the proposed development to adversely affect the integrity of Vertigo Angustior conservation objectives”.

However, the council has stated that as no survey report on the Vertigo Angustior was received in the application, it can’t determine if surveys were carried out in all of the areas relating to the snail, and requires further information.

In all, the council has requested that the Trump company address seven separate items.

In relation to the location of the planned outdoor recreation areas, the council has told the Trump company that “health and safety issues may arise due to the potential for golf ball strike of patrons”.

The council states that the location of the planned outdoor recreation areas is the rear yard at Doughmore House, which is protected from golf ball strikes by existing overhead netting. It has sought clarity on whether theoverhead netting is proposed for the outdoor area, and on proposed mitigation measures to combat the potential for ball strikes on patrons.

Locals had written to the council urging it to grant planning permission to the new application.