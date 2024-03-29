Aer Lingus moves to end pilot pay row and secure new planes

Aer Lingus has written to pilots seeking a quick end to a pay dispute to ensure delivery of new aircraft.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) and Aer Lingus are due before the Labour Court on April 22nd to resolve a pay dispute running since early this year.

However, it has emerged that Aer Lingus chief operations officer Adrian Dunne wrote to Ialpa this week seeking a meeting ahead of the Labour Court date, saying it is “incumbent” on the pair to find a solution as soon as possible.

If there is no resolution by April 28th, then the Irish carrier’s owner, International Airlines Group (IAG) will allocate a new Airbus aircraft due to begin flying in September to one of its other subsidiaries, his letter warns.

Mr Dunne stresses that Aer Lingus us “fully committed” to the Labour Court process, but explains that the hearing’s date means it is unlikely the pair will have resolved the dispute on time to secure the aircraft.

“Therefore, I am writing to you today to invite you to meet to explore if any agreement can be reached and ratified ahead of this deadline,” he says.

The deadlock prompted IAG to defer delivery of two Airbus A321XLRs, new models capable of flying long distances, to Aer Lingus.

It deferred painting of the jet due to enter service in September from March to early May, which Mr Dunne points out is the latest possible date that the process allows.

Aer Lingus requested an earlier date from the Labour Court but had not received a reply by Tuesday and did not expect the industrial relations forum to grant this, Mr Dunne states.