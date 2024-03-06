Revolut launches eSIM and global data plans for Irish customers

Revolut is the first financial institution in Ireland to offer eSIMs and global data plans to customers.

Fintech Revolut has launched a digital eSIM card for Irish customers to access data plans in more than 100 countries, making it the first financial institution in Ireland to enter the eSIM market.

Rather than a physical, removable SIM card for a device, eSIMs are digital and consist of software that is installed on to a permanent chip that is already part of a compatible device.

Irish mobile network providers such as Vodafone and Three already offer eSIMs, which are compatible with the majority of 4G/5G Apple and Android smartphones.

Available to its more than 2.5 million Irish customers from today, Revolut customers on eSIM compatible devices will have access to the eSIM, regardless of their plan.

Once installed, customers will be able to top up data wherever they go, without the need for a physical SIM card, and without unexpected roaming charges.

Customers can use the Revolut app without using up their mobile data allowance, so if a Revolut customer lands in a country and doesn’t have data access, they can still access their Revolut app and use all the products and features, including topping up their data if they run out.

Prices per location for 1GB of data will start at €2, with plans available for more than 100 countries.

Data plans will range from 1GB up to 20GB, and customers will also have the option to choose from regional or global data plans to cover them across multiple countries with one plan.

Customers on Revolut’s Ultra plan who install the eSIM will also gain access to 3GB of mobile data to use globally each month.

Revolut is also offering 100MB of global data free to Irish customers that install the new eSIM by May 1st.

Elyas Sadou, product owner of eSIM at Revolut, said it “offers seamless access to mobile data, eliminating the inconvenience of high prices or the need to buy and organise a physical SIM card”.

“Whether you are in the US, Australia or Egypt, you can effortlessly secure a data plan with just a few taps on your phone, and then instantly share those breathtaking photos of your trip with friends and family. It’s a game-changer for people who love to travel,” he said.

Revolut has partnered with London headquartered eSIM specialists 1 GLOBAL, and the fintech will leverage 1 GLOBAL’s worldwide mobile network and eSIM platform to enhance its own infrastructure.

Hakan Koç, founder and chief executive of 1 GLOBAL said that his company provides mobile network connectivity in more than 160 countries worldwide.

“Our eSIM technology integrates seamlessly into the existing Revolut app and can be installed on any eSIM-compatible mobile device in less than a minute,” he said.