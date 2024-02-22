Wexford-based Killowen Farm wins Local Business category at The Irish Times Business Awards

Wexford-based Greenvalley Farms Ltd, otherwise known as Killowen Farm, has won the Local Business category at the sixth annual Irish Times Business Awards, which are run in association with Bank of Ireland.

Accepting the award, Nicholas Dunne from Killowen Farms said that every day produces a new “phenomenal opportunity” for their business. He thanked The Irish Times, as well as Bank of Ireland. “I’m one of those people who has been with Bank of Ireland for 40 years . . . it’s been a fantastic relationship,” he said.

Greenvalley is the company behind the award-winning Killowen Farm range of live yoghurts. Situated at the foot of the Blackstairs Mountains in Co Wexford, Killowen Farm has been in the Dunne family for 200 years.

Owners Nicholas and Judith Dunne took over the business about 20 years ago, and moved the yoghurt production to their own dairy farm in Enniscorthy. In 2022, the business unveiled a €4 million expansion that added 25 new jobs and enabled it to grow its cream cheese production.

READ MORE

A breakthrough deal with Irish food group Ornua opened the door for the business to export to Europe and Killowen now ships goods to many international markets including Dubai, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore. The company has consistently achieved organic sales of about 10 per cent a year.

Rooted in tradition and fuelled by a forward-thinking vision, Killowen Farm is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Dunne family and their commitment to excellence in the agricultural and dairy industries.

Greenvalley was one of four companies shortlisted for the award by Bank of Ireland, which sponsored the category at this year’s event. It was presented at a ceremony hosted in the Round Room of the Mansion House in Dublin.