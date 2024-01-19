Tirlán announced appointment of new chief executive

Jim Bergin led the organisation through its recent transformation and enjoyed a 40-year career with the group.

Tirlán Co-operative Society has announced that Jim Bergin will retire from his position as chief executive at the end of July.

Mr Bergin led the organisation through its recent transformation and enjoyed a 40-year career with the group. The board announced Seán Molloy as CEO designate, describing him as “an outstanding strategic leader within the business for the past 18 years”.

Mr Molloy is currently chief ingredients and agribusiness officer and has been a director of Tirlán for the past 12 years. In his current role he is responsible for revenues of over €2.5 billion, exporting across 100 countries.

John Murphy, chairman of Tirlán, said: “On behalf of the board, our farm families and the 2,300 employees of Tirlán, I wish to express our deep gratitude to Jim for his huge contribution to our organisation over the course of his 40 year career.

READ MORE

“He can be particularly proud of his success in establishing Tirlán as an independent, 100 per cent farmer-owned co-op, culminating in the €307 million buyout of the Glanbia Ireland business.

“Highly respected for his authentic leadership style, and for his advocacy on behalf of Irish farmers, Jim always remained true to his farming roots and relished his engagement with our 5,000 farm families.”

Mr Murphy said that the board had a number of candidates to choose from but was delighted Mr Molloy emerged from the process.

“Seán has a tremendous track record of delivery within the organisation,” he said. “He played a central role in the transformation of the business, culminating in the formation of Tirlán.

“Seán has led award-winning innovation projects and built strategic relationships with leading international customers.

“An excellent communicator, he is highly respected by his colleagues and is renowned for his deep knowledge of the agricultural sector. From a farming background in Co. Offaly, he is passionate for the well-being of Tirlán farm families.”