C&C revenue up 6% after ‘resilient’ Christmas trading as it plans €150m payout to shareholders

Drinks group C&C said it expected its full-year operating profit to be in line with expectations after resilient performance in the Christmas period.

The Bulmers owner said branded revenue in the 10 months to December 2023 was up 6 per cent, while revenue at its distribution business was down 3 per cent.

Current market conditions remained challenging, it said, although mitigating the impact of inflation, improved operating efficiency and gaining customers remain its focus.

The drinks group appears to be back on track after some disruption caused by delayed implementation of a new tech system. That delayed price increases, caused additional running costs and lost business as the company’s ability to deliver full orders on time was affected.

The board also said it still intended to distribute up to €150million to shareholders over the next three fiscal years.