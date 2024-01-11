NTMA receives over €43bn of initial bids for €3bn of bonds

The National Treasury Management Agency, led by chief executive Frank O'Connor, is raising €3 billion in the bond markets on Thursday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has received over €43 billion of initial orders for €3 billion of new bonds that it is selling on Thursday, according to market sources.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Citigoup, Danske Bank and JP Morgan are the joint lead managers of the syndicated bond sale for the NTMA, which is led by chief executive Frank O’Connor.

The €3 billion of 10-year bonds on offer will cover half of the minimum €6 billion the NTMA is planning to raise in the long-term bond markets this year. The maximum target has been set at €10 billion.

Sales of bonds in the European primary market from governments, agencies and companies look set to reach record levels this week, according to Bloomberg. Demand from investors comes as they seek to lock in higher interest yields amid expectations that central banks will cut official rates at pace this year. Money markets are betting on more than five quarter-point interest-rate cuts by the European Central Bank, starting in April.

Spain, Belgium, Italy and Estonia are among euro zone countries that have launched large bond deals this week.

The market interest rate, or yield, on the State’s current benchmark 10-year bonds pulled back from a higher of 3.357 per cent in October to 2.19 per cent at the end of last year. However, it has subsequently edged up to 2.5 per cent as bond market investors have reined in expectations since the start of the new year on how quickly the ECB will move to cut official rates this year.