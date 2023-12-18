Ires activist plots boardroom coup in push for privatisation or break-up

Ires Reit chief executive Margaret Sweeney, who signalled in October she plans to step down next year. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A Canadian activist investor in Ires Reit has called on the Republic’s largest private residential landlord to hold an extraordinary general meeting (egm), at which it aims to replace five directors and push through a resolution for the business to be taken private, sold or broken up over two years.

Toronto-based Vision Capital, which holds a 5 per cent stake in Ires and is led by Jeffrey Olin, has lined up five prospective directors to replace group chairman Declan Moylan, chief executive Margaret Sweeney, chief financial officer Brian Fagan and two other board members. Ms Sweeney had already signalled in October she plans to retire from her role next April.

Vision first took aim publicly at the Dublin-listed property company in April, when it called for the company to be sold, as its stock traded at a deep discount to its intrinsic value.

The Irish company resisted the proposal, saying it was not the right time to put Ires on the market as European commercial property assets were under pressure amid heightened interest rates. Still, it went on to sell close to €100 million of assets to raise cash to maintain sufficient headroom over its debt limit at a time of falling property valuations.

Vision said on Monday that it remains dissatisfied with the “overall management” of Ires, persistent share price “discount relative to the market value of its assets”, and limitations of the real-estate investment trust (reit) structure in Ireland.

“To mitigate this [valuation] gap and prevent further value destruction as a publicly traded entity, shareholders will be asked at the egm to pass a special resolution that requires Ires to proceed with a strategy that effectively results in either the privatisation of Ires or the sale of its assets either en bloc or over the course of two years,” the Canadian company said.

While Irish law allows shareholders behind 10 per cent of a company to require it to convene an egm, only 5 per cent is needed in the case of a business whose shares are listed on a regulated market.

A spokeswoman for Ires was not immediately in a position to comment on Vision’s statement when contacted on Monday morning.

The value of Ires’s net tangible assets (NTA), as measured under European Real Estate Association (ERPA) reporting standards, was €1.48 per share at the end of June. Ires shares closed on Friday at €1.04.

Ires was forced to raise €96.5 million from asset sales – including 194 apartments in west Dublin and a development site in Sandyford – this year in order to convince investors that it could maintain sufficient headroom over its debt limits at a time of falling commercial property valuations. The company is restricted by Irish real-estate investment trust (reit) laws to maintain a loan-to-value ratio of not more than 50 per cent.

The disposals, reducing its portfolio to 3,734 apartments and houses, have reduced Ires’s loan-to-value ratio to 41.9 per cent from 44.6 per cent in June.

The five potential directors being lined up by Vision include: former Arthur Cox partner and property lawyer Mark Barr; one-time chief operating officer of Canada’s CIBC Bank; erstwhile head or real estate equity research at Goodbody Stockbrokers Colm Lauder; Amy Freedman, an adviser to Canadian asset manager Ewing Morris; and Sharon Stearn, president of Eastmore Management and Metro Investments in the US.

The two other existing Ires board members that Vision is targeting for removal – aside from the chairman, CEO and CFO – are Joan Garahy and Tom Kavanagh.