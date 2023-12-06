Ryanair passengers queue for boarding passes after rule change

Ryanair is under fire after some passengers had to queue for boarding passes under new system. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

A Ryanair passenger who paid more than €230 for return flights from London had to queue for abut 20 minutes for a boarding pass after the carrier recently changed its rules.

The airline has been under fire this week after it emerged that some passengers who do not pay for reserved seats had to queue for boarding passes.

One passenger who contacted The Irish Times paid £200 (€233) for return Stansted-Dublin flights this week and had to queue in the London airport for a boarding pass as they did not pay to reserve a seat.

The passenger, who was travelling to Dublin on short notice for personal reasons, paid £180 for the outward leg from Stansted and £20 return.

When the individual checked in online, they opted for a randomly selected seat, a service for which Ryanair does not charge.

Once they requested their boarding pass at the end of the process, they received a message saying: “This is not a mobile boarding pass, you must collect your boarding pass at the airport check-in desk”.

They estimated that they had to queue 15-20 minutes at Stansted Airport to get their printed boarding pass.

The individual says they chose to pay £9 to reserve a seat on the return leg to avoid waiting at the airport for a pass.

Ryanair introduced this procedure recently, sparking reports that the carrier was attempting to charge for boarding passes or to prompt more passengers to pay for seats.

However, Ryanair pointed out that it did not charge for digital boarding passes.

“All Ryanair passengers can pay for a reserved seat if they so wish or if passengers wish to avoid this seat fee, they can select a randomly allocated seat entirely free of charge,” said the airline.

Ryanair charges €8 to €21 to reserve seats, asking more for “legroom” seats at emergency exits or at the front of the aircraft.

It has three fares: basic, which allows the passenger one small on-board bag; regular, which includes a 10kg that can be stowed overhead; and plus, which includes a 20kg check-in bag. The airline maintains that it has to charge for extras to keep fares low.