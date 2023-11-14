Thai investor takes control of Brown Thomas and Arnotts from Austrian billionaire

The change in ownership is not expected to impact trading at Brown Thomas or Arnotts. Photograph: Eric Luke / THE IRISH TIMES

A Thai investor has taken majority control of the joint venture through which it acquired Brown Thomas and Arnotts last year after its partner in the takeover, Austrian property investor René Benko, was ousted from control of his company last week.

Central Group, owned by the Chirathivat family, said on Tuesday evening that it has converted a loan provided by one of its subsidiaries to the Selfridges group into equity. The move comes after its partner in the deal, Mr Benko’s Signa, was forced into restructuring last week.

The Austrian businessman was also forced to resign from the board of his company by his minority partners and give up his voting rights to German insolvency expert Arndt Geiwitz.

Speculation had been rife about the future of Selfridges – which includes Brown Thomas, Arnotts and the De Bijenkorf department store chain in the Netherlands – and whether it would be sold to satisfy Signa’s creditors.

READ MORE

On Tuesday, Central Group said, subject to regulatory approval in the UK, it will now become the majority shareholder of the joint venture company behind the operating entities in the department store group.

“The move solidifies Central Group as an owner-operator of the largest European luxury department store group offering customers the best curation of brands, merchandise, and extraordinary experiences,” it said in a statement.

Brown Thomas Arnotts, which operates stores in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway, was sold as part of the sale of the Selfridges group to Thai-headquartered Central Group and Austrian Signa Holding last December in a deal worth a reported €4.7 billion.

The change in ownership is not expected to impact trading at the stores.