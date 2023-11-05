Elon Musk releases new AI chatbot ‘Grok’ in bid to take on ChatGPT

Elon Musk, right, and Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, during a fireside discussion on artificial intelligence risks on November 2nd. Musk’s start-up xAI has released its first AI model. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA/Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence start-up xAI has released its first AI model, as the tech billionaire looks to take on OpenAI, Google and Meta with a sassy chatbot that is tightly integrated with X, formerly Twitter.

Grok, the new AI system, has “real time access” to information from X, the social media platform Musk bought for $44 billion (€41 billion) a year ago, he said in a post on Saturday night, giving it a “massive advantage over other models” that have largely relied on older archives of internet data.

The chatbot “loves sarcasm” and responds with “a little humour”, Musk added, hoping that giving Grok more personality will allow it to stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

“It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems,” xAI said as it announced a “very early” testing version of Grok.

So-called generative AI companies – whose technology can create humanlike text, code and imagery in seconds – have raised billions of dollars this year as investor pile in to an industry that proponents say could be as transformative as the internet. Others, however, fear a new tech bubble is inflating, as commercialisation of the technology remains at an early stage.

XAI’s ability to release a capable model with what it says was just two months of training shows how new entrants are beginning to eat away at the huge lead established by OpenAI, which released its breakthrough chatbot ChatGPT almost a year ago.

Musk, who said last week that eventually “AI will be able to do everything” and render human work obsolete, formed xAI earlier this year. His team of engineers, who formerly worked at Google DeepMind and Microsoft, has been racing to catch up with more established rivals such as OpenAI, which Musk cofounded in 2015 but left three years later.

Despite being created in just a few months, Musk claims that Grok’s capabilities rival the latest models from Meta, which released its LLaMA 2 model in July, and Inflection, the AI start-up led by former DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, according to benchmark tests.

xAI said Grok’s ability to respond to mathematical queries or demonstrate reasoning is similar to OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, the model that powered the initial version of ChatGPT when it launched last November. The start-up added that Grok passed a Hungarian high school final maths exam with a grade C, matching Anthropic’s Claude model.

However, xAI also admitted it is behind OpenAI, which in March released its latest GPT-4 model, which has shown “human-level performance” on professional benchmarks such as the US bar exam, and is already being embedded into apps by partner companies.

“[Grok] is only surpassed by models that were trained with a significantly larger amount of training data and compute resources like GPT-4,” xAI said. “This showcases the rapid progress we are making at xAI in training LLMs with exceptional efficiency.”

Oracle, the software group chaired by Musk ally Larry Ellison, said in September that xAI was training its technology using its cloud computing platform.

Users of X can apply now to try out Grok, which will be available to subscribers of the app’s new “Premium+” service, costing around $16 a month, after it completes an unspecified period of testing. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023