Unions call for ‘immediate engagement’ over Accenture redundancies

The global professional services company announced on Monday that it plans to cut 890 jobs from its Irish operation, bringing to almost 1,300 the number of jobs it will cut here this year, or 20 per cent of its Irish workforce. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Unions representing workers at Accenture have jointly called for “immediate engagement” with the company on upcoming redundancy talks amid what they say are “disproportionate” job cuts in Ireland.

The global professional services company said on Monday it plans to cut 890 jobs from its Irish operation, bringing to almost 1,300 the number of jobs it will cut here this year. That equates to about 20 per cent of its Irish workforce.

Accenture said it is focusing on “ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients and run our business today and tomorrow”.

In March Accenture cut its global workforce by 2.5 per cent.

READ MORE

The Financial Services Union (FSU) and the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU) jointly called on the firm to explain why it is “aggressively” and “disproportionately” targeting its Irish business for redundancies.

John O’Connell, general secretary of the FSU said his union and the CWU would like to understand the rationale behind the company’s latest redundancy announcement.

“An explanation is required for the staff who have shown loyalty to Accenture, and worked hard to contribute to the company’s growth and success,” he said.

Mr O’Connell said that FSU members raised concerns during the last redundancy consultation process that “went unanswered”, as the company shed 400 Irish jobs over recent months.

He said that those affected in this round of lay-offs have again reached out to their unions for support through the consultation process.

Sean McDonagh, general secretary of the CWU, said both unions are available to support their members, and called on Accenture to “facilitate this fair and reasonable request on behalf of their staff”. Both unions have said they insist on a voluntary led approach to the redundancy process.

Mr McDonagh said that staff in Accenture are “shocked and distraught” at the news this week, and to ask them to undertake a consultation process of this size would be “profoundly unfair”.

“We understand the process for the election of the employee representatives has been set out and the time frame for the start of the consultation period has been set. To ensure a fair and transparent process Accenture needs to ensure that the employee representatives have professional representation via their trade unions at these consultation meetings,” he said.

The unions have called for clarity around a number of issues, such as the criteria and individuals involved in the decision making process, if there is an appeals process in place for individual redundancies, and what terms will be offered to those in scope for redundancy.

The unions have also queried what Accenture is doing to mitigate against compulsory redundancy, and what plans are in place to ensure their members have representatives in place for discussions.

Mr McDonagh also called on Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, and Enterprise Ireland to be “proactive” in ensuring that staff are treated fairly through the redundancy process, and that they have options open to them for employment elsewhere.

Accenture has been contacted for comment.